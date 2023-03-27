Podcast: Messi’s options, Gundogan completing the midfield, and enjoying Spain

Today on the Blaugranes show, I chat about the weekend in Barcelona news. Breaking down Ferran Torres not wanting to leave Barca this summer, Aubu wanting to come back to the Camp Nou, Gundogan completing the perfect midfield, and the Sergio deadline. Then I dive into the Lionel Messi scenarios and break down the weekend that was in Euro qualifiers. Including Spain finally looking entertaining, England and Italy taking care of business and the outlook for the final two matchdays.

