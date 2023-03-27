Ansu Fati’s father meets with Barcelona to discuss forward’s situation

Ansu Fati’s father was at Barcelona on Monday to discuss his son’s situation at the club with Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff.

The forward is struggling for starts at the Camp Nou this season which has led to speculation he could be sold in the summer transfer window.

Cope report that the meeting between Fati’s dad and Barca lasted about an hour and there was NO talk about a possible exit for Fati.

Bori Fati spoke about his son’s concerns about his lack of game time and how that has meant he wasn’t called up by new Spain boss Luis de la Fuente for international duty.

Alemany and Cruyff are said to have told Fati senior that Barcelona are counting on his son but that it’s up to Xavi who he selects in his starting XI.

The message also seems to be that if Fati wants to play more then “he has to give everything in training” and prove he deserves his place.