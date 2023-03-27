Barcelona return to training ahead of Elche clash

Barcelona players were back in training on Monday after a few days off to prepare for their next La Liga clash against Elche at the weekend.

Xavi is still without a host of players, due to international commitments, but was able to get back to work to prepare for the trip to La Liga’s bottom side.

Ansu Fati, Jordi Alba, Marcos Alonso, Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia are among those available after being left out of the latest Spain squad.

Captain Sergio Busquets, who has hung up his international boots, was also back in action alongside fellow veteran Sergi Roberto as well as Raphinha.

Xavi will get the rest of his troops back during the week, although Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo are currently sidelined through injury.

All four players are expected to miss Sunday’s match, along with Raphinha who is suspended, which could mean starts for Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati.