 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alexia Putellas returns to group training with Barcelona Femeni after injury

Another step closer...

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v VfL Wolfsburg: Semi Final First Leg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Alexia Putellas has moved a step closer to making her long-awaited return from injury by returning to group training at Barcelona.

The captain did part of the session on Monday as Barca prepare for the second leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final with Roma.

Alexia has been out of action since July, when she suffered an ACL injury, but is now getting closer to full fitness after a long time sidelined.

“I’m back to feeling a bit of my old self,” she said. “Now it’s a matter of patience, of continuing to work. We’re into a new stage, which is gradually re-joining the team.”

“The doctors know about these things and they say that the process is going well. I have a very good feeling too. I can’t wait to be available for selection again, but that depends on the doctors and my knee. We’ll see how it reacts.”

Source | FC Barcelona

It’s still not entirely clear when Alexia will return but Barca will be hoping she can play some part before the end of the season.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes