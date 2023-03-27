Alexia Putellas returns to group training with Barcelona Femeni after injury

Alexia Putellas has moved a step closer to making her long-awaited return from injury by returning to group training at Barcelona.

The captain did part of the session on Monday as Barca prepare for the second leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final with Roma.

Alexia, primeres passes amb l'equip pic.twitter.com/7s6VCGTRAk — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 27, 2023

Alexia has been out of action since July, when she suffered an ACL injury, but is now getting closer to full fitness after a long time sidelined.

“I’m back to feeling a bit of my old self,” she said. “Now it’s a matter of patience, of continuing to work. We’re into a new stage, which is gradually re-joining the team.” “The doctors know about these things and they say that the process is going well. I have a very good feeling too. I can’t wait to be available for selection again, but that depends on the doctors and my knee. We’ll see how it reacts.” Source | FC Barcelona

It’s still not entirely clear when Alexia will return but Barca will be hoping she can play some part before the end of the season.