Spain boss Luis de la Fuente lavishes praise on Barcelona midfielder Gavi

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has been full of praise for Barcelona midfielder Gavi ahead of Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland.

Gavi started De la Fuente’s first game in charge, a 3-0 win over Norway on Thursday, but was taken off just before the hour mark.

The new Spain boss has been talking about Gavi at a press conference and made it clear he’s a big fan of the Barca youngster.

“Gavi is a player with many resources, versatility, he feels more comfortable inside, but football can take you to other positions,” he said. “He is a fantastic player, in the process of maturing and we have not yet seen the best version of what he will be in the future. In this process, one of his virtues is his courage and energy. “He will acquire knowledge about behaviors that are not beneficial to him or the team. We have talked and he knows how important it is. Give me a Gavi before any other type of footballer. He is contagious to all teammates.”

Gavi could start again at Hampden Park on Tuesday as Spain face a Scotland side that beat Cyprus 3-0 in their Euro 2024 opener.