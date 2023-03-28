Barcelona rumor round-up: Messi wants meeting, Bayern eye Gavi, Gundogan latest

Messi set for Barcelona meeting

Today’s rumors start with the one and only Lionel Messi who is getting the rumor mill in all sorts of a spin as he enters the final few months of his PSG deal.

The latest update comes from Catalunya Radio who reckon Messi has asked his dad to speak to Joan Laporta again about a possible return.

The two met recently, but it’s thought they didn’t really talk about a transfer, but Messi wants to see if it’s actually a viable option this summer for the cash-strapped Catalans.

Bayern Munich keen on Gavi

Over in Germany there’s word that Gavi’s rather messy contract situation at Barcelona has attracted interest from Bayern Munich.

Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg has reported that Bayern are keeping tabs on the teenager’s situation in the hope that they could perhaps lure him away from Barcelona.

There’s been no negotiations yet of course but that doesn’t bother the rumor mill one bit.

Gundogan wants out of Manchester City

Talking of midfielders, and it seems Ilkay Gundogan really could be on his way to Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer.

Diario Sport reckon there is no way the midfielder is staying at Pep Guardiola’s side past the end of his current contract which expires in the summer.

City would be happy to keep Gundogan but are pretty convinced he’s already decided to move to Barca, particularly as his wife is thought to be fed up of living in England.

Sergino Dest heading back to Barcelona

And finally we end with the very unsurprising news that Sergino Dest WILL be heading back to Barcelona the end of the season.

The right-back is currently on loan at AC Milan but the Rossoneri will not be taking up the purchase option in his temporary deal, so says Fabrizio Romano.

Dest will therefore return to the Camp Nou for talks on his future, but it seems likely he’ll be off again as Xavi has already made it clear he’s not in his plans.