Angel Alarcon reveals the two Barcelona players who have surprised him the most

Angel Alarcon has been talking about life in the first team at Barcelona after being part of the senior squad at times this season under Xavi.

The 18-year-old made his debut in January against Cueta in the Copa del Rey and has spoken about the two players at Barca that have surprised him the most.

“Yes, two: Busquets and Dembélé. They are great,” he said. “When you see them on TV you hallucinate, especially when you’re little, but when you train with them you say: ‘My goodness!”

Alarcon also talked about what is was like to be called up to the first team for the first time.

“When I went to train with them, while they were at the World Cup in Qatar, I did the same thing I do with Juvenil A,” he added. “Xavi is giving me the opportunity and I make the most of it. “I remember my first conversation with him. It was after a training session in which I scored a lot of goals (laughs). He told me to continue like this.” Source | Relevo

Alarcon is currently with the Spain Under-19s side and scored in the win over Luxembourg last time out. Next up for La Rojita is a clash against Ukraine on Tuesday.