Training resumes - FC Barcelona

Xavi has his men back out on the pitch at the Ciutat Esportiva. After a week off, the players were back out on the Tito Vilanova field this Monday for a training session, although several players were absent due to being away playing for their respective national teams.

Lewandowski leads La Liga for shots at goal - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski is the top goalscorer in La Liga, with 15 goals to his name this season. He also leads the competition in shots, 41. It therefore come as no surprise that Xavi Hernández has viewed the Polish marksman as the main striker ever since he joined the team in the summer.

Alexia joins part of training session - FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas was able to join part of the Monday morning training session with the rest of the squad at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, the first workout in preparation for the UWCL second leg against Roma on Wednesday at Spotify Camp Nou.

Bayern Munich interested in Gavi situation at Barcelona - SPORT

Bayern Munich are very interested in Gavi's situation with Barça, because of the financial situation of the Blaugrana, as reported by Sky Germany. The German club are keeping a close eye on the registration of the player's new renewal contract and would be willing to bid for him if the problems persist in the future.

Meeting over Vitor Roque set to happen in Barcelona - SPORT

Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque is one of the players Barça are targeting. According to SER Catalunya, a Brazilian emissary will meet with representatives of the club to understand in detail the interest of Barca in the South American jewel.

Meeting between Barca and Ansu's father at the Ciutat Esportiva - SPORT

Ansu Fati's future continues to be one of the hot topics on the table for Mateu Alemany, who this Monday met with the player's father, Bori Fati, at the Ciutat Esportiva. A meeting which came after reports that Jorge Mendes offered the player to several teams in the Premier League.

Surprise at Celta over Barca's Gabri Veiga posture - SPORT

"Under no circumstances do we want to sell Gabri, but I also say that they are going to buy him from us and there is absolutely nothing we can do about it." That line is from the president of Celta, Carlos Mouriño, and makes it clear what the situation of one of the great new discoveries in La Liga this season will be.