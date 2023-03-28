Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde left out of Spain squad to face Scotland

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde has been left out of the Spain squad to face Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifying tonight at Hampden Park.

Balde played all 90 minutes last time out, picking up his first Spain assist, but will get the night off alongside Dani Olmo who has also been omittted.

The RFEF confirmed the 23-man squad late on Monday. There’s no mention of any injury so it seems the two youngsters have simply been rested.

Xavi will surely be pleased to see Balde get a breather. The teenager has played 34 games in all competitions for club and country in what’s been a fine breakout campaign.

The Barcelona boss has already seen Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo pick up injuries that have ruled them out of international action and won’t want any more.

The only Barcelona player now in the Spain squad for the match is Gavi. The teenager is likely to feature after receiving huge praise from Luis de la Fuente ahead of the game.