Barcelona stopper Arnau Tenas discusses tussle with Carvajal after El Clasico

Barcelona back-up goalie Arnau Tenas got into a bit of a tussle with Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal after El Clasico most recently. The goalie explained how he was a bit frustrated and wound up at Carvajal following the final whistle at the Camp Nou.

He explained this week that despite the moment's intensity, things were now patched and good to go.

“Everything is fixed now, I don’t have any problem with him or with anyone. These are things that stay on the field. I was going to celebrate with my teammates, he came and what he told me will remain between him and me. We talked about it and it’s solved.” Tenas | Source

Let’s hope that in a week’s time when the next Clasico takes place, there isn’t a post-match incident that takes anything away from the action on the pitch. Barca host Real Madrid leading 1-0 from the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.