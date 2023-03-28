Barcelona told to expect offers for impressive Andreas Christensen - report

Andreas Christensen has been excellent for Barcelona this season. The Danish defender has slotted himself into Xavi’s first choice for defenders quickly this year and when he’s healthy and a big match is on the line, he’s going to play.

Mateu Alemany has reportedly met with Christensen’s agent recently to chat about the future with the defender. Alemany apparently expressed how happy Barca are with Christensen’s performances this season and how a contract extension is something that they intend on making happen in the future.

Behind the scenes, Christensen’s agent has apparently told Barca that he’s expecting to receive offers for the defender from Premier League clubs. Christensen is said to be happy at Barcelona and the club don’t want to sell but it’s not as easy as all that

Given that Christensen came on a free, any giant offer from another club may have to be something Barcelona listened to even though they don’t really want to sell. Cutting back is something Barca must do this summer and, unfortunately, it seems Christensen simply isn’t untouchable.