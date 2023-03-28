WATCH: Barcelona trio on target in Spain Under-19s win

Spain Under-19s picked up another victory on Tuesday against Ukraine in a game where Barcelona’s youngsters stood out once again.

La Rojita ran out 4-0 winners against Luxembourg last time out, with Angel Alarcon and Victor Barbera on target, and scored another four to defeat Ukraine.

Cesar Palacios scored another early goal to give the hosts the advantage before Alarcon made it 2-0 after just seven minutes with a neat header.

Spain’s third came from Dani Rodriguez midway through the first half to put the hosts firmly in charge of the Euro qualifier.

The teenager latched onto a poor ball and ran through on goal before picking out a composed finish to beat the goalkeeper.

Barbera finished off the scoring on the hour mark. The striker, who is being tipped to leave Barca on a free this summer, had a simple tap in at the far post to complete the win.

¡@victorbar_9 !



⚽ Remata a placer nuestro nueve tras una gran asistencia de Gonzalo.



ESPAÑA 4-0 UCRANIA



https://t.co/odypbSaiAf#U19EURO pic.twitter.com/HuTtlkFXxG — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) March 28, 2023

It’s been a good break for the youngsters who will now return to Barca, particularly Alarcon who has already been part of the first-team squad at times this season.

He heads back to the Camp Nou with three goals from two games with the Under-19 side which can’t harm his chances of making the breakthrough at Barca.