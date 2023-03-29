Eric Garcia says ‘things are looking very good’ for Barcelona ahead of La Liga return

Eric Garcia admits that thinks are looking pretty good for Barcelona as the Catalans prepare to return to domestic action after the international break.

Xavi’s side get back to work against Elche in La Liga on Saturday and take on the division’s bottom side with a 12-point lead at the top of the table.

Barcelona are also just a game away from making it to the final of the Copa del Rey, and Garcia is feeling pretty good about life at the Camp Nou.

”Things are looking very good. We are very happy,” he said.

“LaLiga is on the right track and next week we have to finish off the second leg of the Cup.”

Barcelona lead Real Madrid 1-0 ahead of their return leg of the semi-final in the cup but could be without some key players due to injury.

Pedri, Andreas Christensen and Ousmane Dembele are all expected to miss the match, while Frenkie de Jong is also something of a doubt at the moment.

Eric will be hoping for minutes after struggling for game time in 2023. The defender has only made three starts this year after slipping down the pecking order.