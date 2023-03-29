Another session ahead of the return of La Liga - FC Barcelona

The preparations continue at the Ciutat Esportiva with Xavi Hernández's team taking part in their second training session of the week with all the available first team players as well Estanis and Marc Casadó from Barça Atlètic and U19 squad members Yako and Garrido.

Challenges between the sticks - FC Barcelona

The Liga returns this Saturday against Elche (9pm CET), and as well as looking to maintain the 12-point lead on Real Madrid, Barça have other reasons to want a good performance against the bottom-placed side.

Barcelona start process of tying down Estanis Pedrola - SPORT

Estanis Pedrola netted a brace that was well worth three points and maintained the team's play off position. The young winger hit two goals in the visit to the Nova Creu Alta against CE Sabadell in a 2-1 win for the Blaugrana B team.

Barcelona losing some talented youngsters but Alarcon is staying - SPORT

The Spanish U19 national team plays this afternoon in Extremadura against Ukraine. Last week they faced Luxembourg. They did it with a goal and with a trident of Barca players up front.

Auction starting for Brazilian starlet and Barca target Vitor Roque - SPORT

Vitor Roque's future lies in Europe. The Brazilian striker's contract with Athletico Paranaense expires in 2027, but he is ready to make the leap to the Old Continent. Several top clubs have shown interest in him, including Barça, but the Blaugrana are not alone in their pursuit.

Julian Araujo enduring a strange situation since Barca move - SPORT

It is never easy to arrive at Barça and adapt to their system of play when you come from a very different style of football. This is what is happening to Julian Araujo, who also has the added problem of not being able to compete while awaiting the resolution of CAS (sports court) after his late registration (by 18 seconds) in the last transfer market.

The reasons Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return to Barcelona - SPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's return to Barça next season is gaining momentum. The Gabonese striker, who left in September for Chelsea for twelve million euros because the Blaugrana club needed a sale that would generate financial fair play room, is a very serious option for the attack.

Pablo Torre back with Xavi, chance to play at Elche - SPORT

Pablo Torre played his third game of the season for Barça Atletic in Sabadell on Saturday and played an important role in the 2-1 win. Undoubtedly, his best minutes so far with Rafa Márquez's team, showing some great quality on the ball.