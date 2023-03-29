Ansu Fati’s dad lets rip at Xavi and Barcelona, tells his son to leave

Ansu Fati’s father has let rip at Barcelona in an angry rant where he’s revealed his frustrations at his son’s lack of game time at the Camp Nou.

Bori Fati has spoken to Cope, just days after he reportedly met with Mateu Alemany, to discuss Ansu’s future at the club.

The striker’s dad says that if it were up to him he’d make sure Ansu leaves Barca this summer.

“Ansu does not want to leave Barcelona but I want to see him succeed,” he said. “I won’t go to the stadium anymore, I’m very angry with the club. In a month we will meet with Jorge Mendes, for sure. “It bothers me that Ansu plays so little. We’re talking about a player that is a Spain international and came from La Masia. He deserves much more than that.”

Injuries have disrupted Fati’s career and he’s found it difficult to regain his top form. Yet his father says he has no idea why Xavi is not playing the youngster more often.

“I don’t know why Xavi does not play Ansu. He must have his reasons. Ansu is not disgusted with him as Xavi was always his idol. But me… I am very angry as a father,” he said. “Mateu Alemany tells me that Ansu is part of the club’s heritage. As a father, I have told Ansu that it is better for him to leave. But Ansu has told me that he does not agree with me on this. He wants to stay. “If it was up to me, I would leave Barcelona tomorrow. I told Ansu that if the situation didn’t change, we would have to leave, but he tells me that I’m wrong.”

Fati’s been having a tricky season and this will hardly help his cause. A difficult situation now looks as though it’s about to get pretty messy. What a shame.