Arsenal and Chelsea join Barcelona’s Vitor Roque pursuit - report

Barcelona’s reported pursuit of Vitor Roque has had a couple of suitors join the party. The report details that Arsenal and Chelsea have hopped aboard the train of trying to get the Brazilian star out of Athletico Paranaense this summer.

Roque’s dad has also been spotted in London this week which has only served to get the rumor mill even more excited.

The forward is only 18 but has made his mark in both club football and the Brazilian national team quite quickly. He made his senior debut for the Selecao at the weekend and big things are expected of him.

As of now, the report details that Arsenal through their sporting director Brazilian Edu Gaspar, are the “strongest bidders.” The Gunners are enjoying a fine season and sit top of the Premier League.

As of now, Roque’s representatives are apparently meeting with both London clubs and then will head to Spain to meet with Barcelona again. This is going to be a race to the finish.