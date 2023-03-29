Barcelona Femeni cruise past Roma and into semi-finals of Women’s Champions League

Barcelona Femeni cruised into the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League with a 5-1 win over Roma on Wednesday.

The Catalans were 1-0 up from the first leg in Italy and made light work of their opponents in front of 54,667 fans at the Camp Nou.

Fridolina Rolfo’s early goal put Barca in command of the tie before Mapi Leon curled home an absolute stunner just after the half-hour mark.

Another Rolfo goal in first-half stoppage time had Barca in cruise control going into the second 45 minutes.

Yet Barca weren’t satisfied with their first-half haul and added another two in the second half.

Asisat Oshoala tapped home a cross from Aitana Bonmati, before Patri Guijarro headed in number five with just 53 minutes on the clock.

Roma did pull one back but it was scant consolation as they were simply unable to cope with the hosts.

Barca now move on to a tie against either Chelsea or Lyon in the semi-finals.