Javier Tebas says it will be ‘practically impossible’ for Barcelona to sign this summer

Javier Tebas has been talking about Barcelona yet again and reckons it will be almost impossible for the club to sign players this summer.

Barcelona spent heavily last year after activating some infamous ‘financial levers’ but Tebas told the Business Football Summit that will not be possible this summer.

“I already announced it, and [Barca] president [Joan] Laporta will phone me and be angry,” he said. “It is practically impossible for Barcelona to sign players in the summer. Much will have to change because, if not, the institution will be in trouble. “We haven’t let FC Barcelona sign players this winter, and next summer. They won’t be able to sign players.”

It’s been previously reported that Barca need to cut the wage bill by some 200 million euros this summer, although Laporta has claimed the club need to raise only 26m euros to sign new players.