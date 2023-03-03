Sergio Busquets tells Barcelona not to get carried away after Real Madrid win

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets told his team-mates not to get carried away after Thursday’s 1-0 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

An own goal from Eder Militao has given Xavi’s side the advantage in the Copa del Rey semi-final tie, but Busquets says there’s still work to be done.

“The win is important but we still have the return leg. We mustn’t get carried away,” he said. “We competed well and we worked as a team when we didn’t have the ball, but despite not having the ball much in their half, we didn’t suffer too much. “The important thing is the result, which gives us a chance to get to the final ... We might have a minimal advantage with the result, but it isn’t definitive.”

Thursday’s win wasn’t pretty but it will be a massive boost for Barcelona after consecutive defeats to Manchester United and Almeria.

Xavi’s side were also without key players in the Spanish capital, with Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski and Andreas Christensen all missing.