Reial Madrid 0–1 FC Barcelona: Bernabéu beaten again - FC Barcelona

First half own goal from Militao decides an unusual Clásico and sets things up nicely for the return leg at Spotify Camp Nou on April 5

Sergio Busquets breaks Clásico appearance record - FC Barcelona

The Barça captain has featured in more Barça v Real Madrid fixtures than any other player as he overtakes Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos' record with 46 appearances

Madrid's Ancelotti: It was a bad result but we can go through in Barcelona - SPORT

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to 'Movistar+' after the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona and described the 1-0 defeat as "very bad."

Barcelona coach Xavi: "A tremendous win but we can't boast about the how" - SPORT

Xavi Hernández finished Thursday's 1-0 Clasico win with a bittersweet feeling. He was satisfied with the narrow victory, which gives Barcelona an advantage in this Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Madrid, but a little upset because the team did not manage to fulfill the objective of dominating the game through the ball.

The stats that show Ez Abde's evolution at Osasuna - SPORT

"After the World Cup he struggled a bit, but when he is in his rhythm, when he is in sparkling form, he is a player who can unbalance teams. What we have to do is create an ecosystem for him to shine. Generate those one-on-one situations for him. Today Athletic defended well but in the few that he was able to get… we know what a player he is.”

Sevilla looking to sign Barcelona wonderkid on free transfer this summer - Football España

Barcelona’s La Masia academy is famed as being one of the best youth facilities in world football. Several talented players have graduated over the years, and many more currently ply their trade there.