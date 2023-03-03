Sergi Roberto signs new Barcelona contract

Barcelona have announced that Sergi Roberto has signed a contract extension at the Camp Nou which will keep him at the club until 2024.

The deal comes as no surprise and sees Roberto continue his career with the Catalan giants.

Roberto had previously said he wanted to stay at the club and revealed he was earning “as I just came from the B team” after taking a pay-cut to remain with Barca.

Xavi has also said he wanted Roberto to stay and has blasted the “unfair” criticism the versatile star has received in recent years.

Roberto will be 32 when his new deal expires and has previously said he fancies a move to Major League Soccer in “two or three years.”

He remains with Barcelona for now and remains part of Xavi’s plans. Roberto has made 23 appearances this season in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring against Valladolid, Athletic and Manchester United.