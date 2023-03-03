Las Palmas chief suggests Barcelona will miss out on Alberto Moleiro

Las Palmas president Miguel Ángel Ramírez has suggested that Barcelona will miss out on midfielder Alberto Moleiro who has been heavily linked with the Catalans.

It had been thought that Moleiro would follow in Pedri’s footsteps by heading to the Camp Nou, but Barca’s interest seems to have been put on hold because of financial issues.

The Las Palmas chief now says other clubs look set to pounce on the youngster and that’s he’s not spoken to Barcelona for a while now.

“With Barça there was an agreement in principle last summer, but fair play did not allow us to find a solution” he said. “I haven’t met anyone from Barça recently. The last meeting was in the summer with the president of Barça. We have never talked about the Moleiro issue again ”Right now there are very advanced conversations with other entities where the player could possibly end up. There are several teams and I don’t like to talk about specific cases. There are some teams in Spain interested and several in England.” Source | Què T’hi Jugues

Moleiro was actually spotted at Barcelona this week. The starlet caught up with Pedri at the Ciudad Deportiva as Las Palmas trained in Barcelona ahead of a match with Andorra.