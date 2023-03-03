 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Is Xavi’s match management a problem? Plus a gutsy win in the Bernabeu over Real Madrid

By Josh Suttr
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona: Semi Final Leg One - Copa Del Rey Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Today on the Blaugranes podcast, I recap the last week in Barca land. Including a few minutes on the implications of the Manchester United loss, how in the world we lost to Almeria, and a nice discussion of Xavi’s match management and ability to make adjustments. Then I spend some time on a wonderful Clasico win that saw Barcelona dominate defensively and hold on for dear life. Finally, a trip around Europe for some previews of the weekend’s biggest matches.

