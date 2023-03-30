 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona boss Xavi testing out Eric Garcia as a pivot again - report

The coach has been experimenting in training

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Manchester City - Friendly Match Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has reportedly been testing out the possibility of using Eric Garcia as a pivot once again.

It was reported a while back that Eric had been playing in the position in training, but Xavi quickly shot those rumors down at a press conference.

However, they are back again ahead of Sunday’s trip to Elche. Relevo reckon Xavi has been trialling Eric in midfield again and has been impressed by his performances.

The thinking is that the defender could ultimately change position, particularly as he’s really struggling for game time at the back.

The presence of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso means Eric has slipped way down the pecking order.

Xavi has continued to back the 22-year-old. He said before the win over Athletic last time out that Eric deserves more game time and could play in other positions.

“He’s not participated as much as he probably deserves. He’s a great professional. I count on him for now and the future,” he said. “He always plays well, he can adapt to other positions. For me he’s an example to the dressing room.”

It seems that Xavi may now been considering a new position for Eric - would that be a good idea?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes