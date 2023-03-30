Barcelona boss Xavi testing out Eric Garcia as a pivot again - report

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has reportedly been testing out the possibility of using Eric Garcia as a pivot once again.

It was reported a while back that Eric had been playing in the position in training, but Xavi quickly shot those rumors down at a press conference.

However, they are back again ahead of Sunday’s trip to Elche. Relevo reckon Xavi has been trialling Eric in midfield again and has been impressed by his performances.

The thinking is that the defender could ultimately change position, particularly as he’s really struggling for game time at the back.

The presence of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso means Eric has slipped way down the pecking order.

Xavi has continued to back the 22-year-old. He said before the win over Athletic last time out that Eric deserves more game time and could play in other positions.

“He’s not participated as much as he probably deserves. He’s a great professional. I count on him for now and the future,” he said. “He always plays well, he can adapt to other positions. For me he’s an example to the dressing room.”

It seems that Xavi may now been considering a new position for Eric - would that be a good idea?

