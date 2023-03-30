Barça Women 5-1 Roma Femminile: Semifinal bound after a dominant display - FC Barcelona

The Spotify Camp Nou once again played to host a great performance by Barça Women, who this time defeated Roma Femminile 5-1 in the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals to book their place in the semifinals against either Lyon or Chelsea.

How the FC Barcelona players got on during internationals week - FC Barcelona

Seven Barça first teamers were in action for their countries, as well as others from Barça Atlètic and the U19A team

When and where to watch Elche v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

This Saturday sees Barça travel to Elche (local kick off time 9:00pm CEST), and this guide shows what the kick off time will be in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Three things that must happen for Leo Messi to come back to Barca - SPORT

Lionel Messi is still, as of today, a PSG player. He will remain so until June 30 at the latest. Unless Qatar can achieve a renewal that seemed to be sealed near the end of 2022, but which has stalled, dangerously for the interests of the Parisians. The Argentina No 10 has not given the nod and it is his stance that continues to fuel all kinds of speculation about his future.

Camp Nou responds to impressive Barca Femeni with 54,667 attendance - SPORT

Barça earned a place in the semi-finals of the women's Champions League against Roma and 54,667 Barça fans have watched it, at the Camp Nou. Jonatan Giraldez's side came into the game with a one goal lead from the Italian capital, so the fans' support was key.

Eric Garcia gaining ground as a Busquets replacement - SPORT

Eric Garcia's situation at Barça could take an unexpected turn. The young Catalan centre-back has hardly had any playing time since his return from the World Cup. The great performances of Christensen, Araujo and Koundé are leaving him frozen out, however, his participation could be increased soon, but not as a central defender.

Newcastle could be the danger for Barca over Christensen - SPORT

The club are sure that offers will arrive for Andreas Christensen and the big danger could come from Newcastle, who are paying a lot of attention to the footballer — and their capacity for investment is unlimited.

Ansu Fati's four possible destinations if he leaves Barcelona this summer - SPORT

The Ansu Fati case has exploded for good with the explosive statements made by his father and agent, Bori Fati. It is just a step towards what could be his possible definitive departure from the Catalan club if Ansu remains ion the sidelines.

The loan clause that is holding up Barcelona's move for City's Gündogan - SPORT

Ilkay Gündogan is one of Barcelona's targets for this summer's transfer window. The midfielder finishes his contract with Manchester City in June and wants a change of scenery.

Chelsea & Arsenal to fight Barcelona for young Brazil star Vitor Roque - SPORT

Operation Vitor Roque is heating up. Coinciding with the international break, the Premier League clubs interested in the Brazilian centre-forward have made their move, positioning themselves for the summer transfer window, when the youngster -- who became the youngest Seleçao debutant in 29 years recently -- will be leaving Ath. Paranaense.

Ansu Fati's father explodes: "If it were up to me, I'd take him away from Barça" - SPORT

Bori Fati showed his indignation at the lack of minutes Ansu Fati is getting at FC Barcelona. The forward's father revealed that he has advised the player to move on, but "Ansu wants to stay at Barça."