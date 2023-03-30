La Liga confirm Gavi will revert to his old No. 30 shirt at Barcelona

La Liga have confirmed that Gavi will have to wear his old No. 30 shirt once again when Barcelona return to action after the international break.

Gavi took over the No. 6 earlier this year after being registered with the first team. However, that has all now been reversed which means he’ll have to switch back to his old jersey.

The teenager is once again appearing on La Liga’s website, but this time with a Juvenil A record once again and as Barcelona’s No. 30.

⚽ Gavi, inscrito con ficha del Juvenil.



El centrocampista ya vuelve a aparecer en la web de LaLiga y con el dorsal número 30. pic.twitter.com/81kg88mn7W — Relevo (@relevo) March 29, 2023

The whole situation is a real mess and another problem for Barca ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barca now need to find room financially to register Gavi’s contract and Ronald Araujo’s with the first team before they can think about adding new players.

The Catalans also want to hand a new deal to Alejandro Balde and will need to make a decision on Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman’s deal expires in 2024 and Barca will not want to see him go into the last year of his contract again.

There’s also talk about Inigo Martinez, Ilkay Gundogan, Vitor Roque and even Lionel Messi arriving at the club this summer. It’s really not clear yet what will happen but we should be set for another intriguing transfer window.