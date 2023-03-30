Barcelona hoping to sell Lenglet to Spurs for €14 million - report

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to sell center-back Clement Lenglet to Tottenham his summer for a fee of €14 million.

Diario Sport reckons the two clubs are talking and Tottenham are happy to keep the defender who has made 27 appearances for Spurs this season.

The report actually comes at a bit of a weird time for Tottenham, although Barca will surely be hoping they can shift Lenglet this summer.

Spurs have just sacked Antonio Conte, while Fabio Paratici may have to step down after seeing his 30-match ban from football extended worldwide.

There’s therefore a lot of uncertainty around the club, and it’s not clear who will take over next season and if Lenglet will be in the new manager’s plans.

Yet it seems that Barca are keen to sell Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti this summer and bring in Inigo Martinez on a free transfer from Athletic.