Ilkay Gundogan’s agent offers future update amid Barcelona transfer rumors

Ilkay Gunodgan’s agent has insisted the midfielder has not decided his future yet amid speculation he will leave Manchester City and move to Barcelona.

The Catalans are thought to be keen to bring in Gundogan on a free transfer as they want a back-up for Pedri in time for next season.

Ilhan Gündogan, the midfielder’s uncle and agent, says Ilkay has not yet decided what he’ll do after the current campaign ends.

“There’s definitely no agreement yet with any club,” he said. “The focus of Ilkay in recent weeks was only on Manchester City and the birth of his son. “Now he is in the final and crucial phase of the season and is completely focused on that. Where Ilkay plays next season is still open.” Source | The Guardian

Gundogan’s agent was spotted in Barcelona recently, and the midfielder is not the only free agent the club appear to be targeting. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Inigo Martinez have also been regularly mentioned ahead of the summer transfer window.