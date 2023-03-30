Podcast: Barcelona Femeni dominant, Spain spineless, and key injuries heading into the Clasico

This week on the Blaugranes show, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile recently wrote a piece on if Barcelona Femeni Is Ready To Make The Climb.

This time around Emile and I discuss the massive win for Barca Femeni over Roma in the Champions League. Emile was at the match and we get a feel of how the squad looked in yet another dominant performance. Then we dive into Spain looking like garbage against Scotland, Barca’s injuries heading into next week’s Clasico, and finally some NBA chat cause why not.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, YouTube, and more here.