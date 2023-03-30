Barcelona won’t sign a right-back this summer - report

Barcelona have reportedly decided against signing a right-back in the summer transfer window, largely because of financial issues.

The Catalan giants have been linked with all sorts of defenders this season, with one report claiming they had 11 right-back targets on their shopping list.

Marca are now reporting that Barcelona will not sign a new full-back and will instead stick with what they have for next season.

Barca don’t have a recognized right-back in the first-team squad at present but Xavi does have plenty of options.

Sergi Roberto has played regularly in that position over the last few years and has recently extended his contract for another season.

Meanwhile, Jules Kounde seems to have emerged as Xavi’s preferred option, although he’s made it clear he’d much rather be playing in the center of the defense.

And then there’s Julian Araujo. The Mexico international has arrived from LA Galaxy and is currently training with Barca Atletico for the rest of the season.

It remains to be seen how he’ll get on, and whether he can make the step up, but he must be motivated to see the right-back slot in Xavi’s team up for grabs.