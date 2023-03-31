Barcelona think Frenkie de Jong has a ‘25%’ chance of being fit for El Clasico - report

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong’s chances of being fit for the Copa del Rey Clasico seem to be pretty slim at present but are reportedly increasing.

The Dutchman has been ruled out of action with a small hamstring tear, although Barca haven’t said how much time he’ll miss.

Diario AS are reporting De Jong has a “25% chance” of making the game at the Camp Nou on April 5. It’s not great news but it’s a big improvement from the 10% chance he was given after he underwent initial tests on the problem.

The report also claims that De Jong has an “amazing recovery capacity” and has recovered quickly from injuries before, leading to optimism he could possibly make it.

The plan is for De Jong to start training again early next week, and Barcelona will see how he goes in the build-up to the game before making a final decision.

As things stand, it sounds as though De Jong won’t make it and will join Andreas Christensen, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele on the sidelines.

Yet Barcelona should have Ronald Araujo back in time for the game after the Uruguayan missed international duty due to an adductor injury.