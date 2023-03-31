Chelsea won’t make it easy for Aubameyang to return to Barcelona - report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is thought to be keen to return to Barcelona in the summer for a second stint at the club after struggling for game time at Chelsea.

The rumor mill also seems to think that Barca would be happy to have Auba back on a free transfer to provide some additional firepower up top.

However, any possible deal won’t be as easy as all that. Chelsea are pretty annoyed with their striker, after he was spotted in the Barca dressing room to celebrate the Clasico win, and won’t let him leave for free.

Diario Sport reckon “his signing has turned into a real disaster” for the Blues and they are keen to recoup some money for him, particularly as their finances are stretched after a big-spending January.

Auba was offered to Major League Soccer clubs in the winter, but didn’t want to go, which also didn’t go down too well in west London.

It’s not clear yet what will happen, although the report suggests Barca could try to bring him in on loan if he can’t terminate his contract early.