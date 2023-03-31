Preparations for the return of LaLiga continue - FC Barcelona

The men's first team have been working hard to get everyone up to speed after the international break. LaLiga is back with the trip to Elche and it is a chance to continue where they left off, when Franck Kessie scored the goal in added time to win the Clásico at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The lowdown on Elche CF - FC Barcelona

A closer look at FC Barcelona's opponents on Saturday, who are currently 13 points adrift at the bottom of the Liga table

Midfielder Pablo Torre does not want to leave Barcelona this summer - SPORT

The young and promising Cantabrian midfielder Pablo Torre has lost prominence on the pitch with Barcelona's first team in recent months. The competition for places is high, which is why he has been reinforcing the reserve team in the last few weeks. Soon a decision will have to be made about his future next season.

Inter Miami hopeful of convincing Messi and Busquets to join them - SPORT

Expectations are high at David Beckham's Inter Miami. The American club are hoping to bring in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets next season.

Barça's first sale of the summer set to be Lenglet's move to Tottenham - SPORT

Barcelona need to achieve record revenues this summer in terms of sales in order to solve their issues with LaLiga's financial fair play rules. The aim is to save on wages and move players on to cut back on €150 million in the best-case scenario.

Chelsea will not facilitate Aubameyang's return to Barcelona for free - SPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is gaining ground as a possible offensive reinforcement for Barcelona next season. The striker wants to return to Spotify Camp Nou and is willing to make a big financial effort to have a second spell at the Catalan club, but the operation will not be so easy. And Barça know it.

Barça want to lock down Brazil striker Vitor Roque... either for now or 2024 - SPORT

Barcelona have already launched a new phase of 'Operation Vitor Roque', the Brazilian player who the technical secretariat describes as "a strategic signing" and who they will try to tie down in the coming months.

Barcelona inform RFEF and UEFA that they will play at Montjuïc next season - SPORT

Another step forward in the process of remodeling Spotify Camp Nou. FC Barcelona has formally informed the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that next season it will play its home games at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys de Montjuïc.

The Espai Barça financing plan for Camp Nou is closer to completion - SPORT

The FC Barcelona Board of Directors, meeting this Thursday, approved the financing plan for the Espai Barça, a project that will transform the club's facilities in the Les Corts district. This financing plan, however, is still not finalised, although it is now much closer to becoming a reality.