Araujo passed fit for Barcelona’s trip to Elche

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was back in training on Friday and is in the squad for tomorrow’s trip to Elche in La Liga.

Araujo has been sidelined with an adductor injury that saw him withdraw from friendlies with Uruguay over the international break.

Yet the center-back has given Barca a fitness boost by returning to fitness, although it remains to be seen if he’ll start at the weekend.

Xavi may not want to risk Araujo against La Liga’s bottom side, particularly with a Clasico against Real Madrid set to follow in midweek.

The Barca boss will be without Pedri, Andreas Christensen and Ousmane Dembele for the visit of Real Madrid, while Frenkie de Jong is also a major doubt for the game

Xavi certainly won’t want to lose Araujo again for such a key match. Barca host Madrid in their Copa del Rey semi-final, leading 1-0 from the first leg at the Bernabeu.

The Barca boss is likely to give an update on his injured players before the match. He’ll speak to the press shortly and we’ll bring you all the latest right here.