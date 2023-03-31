Rafa Yuste says Barcelona are in contact with Messi over possible return

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste says the club are in contact with Lionel Messi over a possible return to the Camp Nou this summer.

Messi’s future remains the subject of continued speculation, with the GOAT out of contract at PSG and seeming reluctant to renew with the Ligue 1 side.

There are rumors that Barca will try to bring Messi home at the end of the season, and Yuste says he’d love to have the World Cup winner back at the Camp Nou.

“Messi knows how much we appreciate them. I would love for him to come back. We have contacts with them,” he told reporters at a press conference.

“We hope to find the right conditions to continue his history here. The beautiful stories of life have to end happily.”

It’s still not clear how Barcelona will be able to afford a deal for Messi, although that has not stopped the rumor mill from talking about it regularly.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting on Friday that Barca are already making plans for next season which include Messi.

Xavi apparently wants to use the Argentine in midfield as a playmaker and it seems optimism is growing within Barca that Messi will be part of the team next season.