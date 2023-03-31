Barca VP Rafa Yuste ‘can’t guarantee’ that Ansu Fati will stay

The future of Ansu Fati has been in doubt for some time. After a blistering start at Barcelona in his first couple of years, he’s been slowed by injuries and a seeming lack of confidence from Xavi. That lack of playing time has led to rumors that Fati may be on the way out this summer to get more playing time, whether on loan or a permanent move.

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste spoke about Fati this week and was brutally honest about the future of Fati. He says he isn’t sure if Fati will continue at the club.

“I can’t guarantee that Ansu Fati will 100% stay because it doesn’t depend on me - but I can tell you that Xavi trusts him. I told Ansu that he has to decide his own future. I never want our Masia talents to leave Barça”. Yuste | Source

The one part of this that seems unclear is Xavi trusting Fati. Unless that trust extends to 80th-minute substitutions, it doesn’t seem like Xavi trusts Fati all that much. Although, trust can mean different things to different people. All I know is that if Fati leaves, I hope it's on loan to gain confidence.