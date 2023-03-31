Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde attracts interest from Chelsea - report

Premier League big-spenders Chelsea are reported to be interested in Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

Diario Sport reckon the Blues are keen on the youngster and his agent, Jorge Mendes, has made this clear to the Catalans during recent talks.

Barcelona want to renew Balde’s contract and secure his long-term future after seeing the teenager break into the first team this season.

However, finances mean that hasn’t happened yet. Barca are hoping to announce Balde has signed on until 2027 soon, but until he does the rumor mill will keep on churning.

The report claims that Mendes is trying to get the best possible deal for Balde, despite Barca’s tricky financial position, and thinks he should paid the same as Pedri and Ansu Fati.

Chelsea, meanwhile, want a new left-back despite splashing out heavily on Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell, with neither player particularly impressing.

Balde has been at Barca since the age of seven and spoke about his future recently, making it clear he wants to stay at the Camp Nou for the long-term.