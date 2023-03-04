Monchi keen to bring Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach to Sevilla - report

Ilias Akhomach is expected to leave Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer but could end up staying in La Liga.

Monchi is thought to be keen on bringing the teenager to Sevilla and is hoping to convince Ilias to make the move, according to El Desmarque.

Ilias has previously been linked with a move to Premier League side Leeds United, while AC Milan have also been rumored to be interested in the talented teen.

The 19-year-old was tipped for big things at Barcelona but hasn’t managed to break into the first team yet and looks destined to leave.

Ilias hasn’t been able to agree a new contract at the club, with speculation claiming the youngster is asking for a higher wage that Barca are willing to pay.

Victor Barbera is also expected to leave this summer. The Barca Atletic striker is rumored to have already agreed a deal to join Club Brugge on a free transfer.