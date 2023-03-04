Sergi Roberto renews contract with FC Barcelona until 2024 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Sergi Roberto have reached an agreement to extend the player’s contract through to 2024. The buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros.

Guarantees in defence - FC Barcelona

There is no question that Barça’s victory at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg was very largely thanks to some rock solid defending. Not since 2010 had Real Madrid failed to make a single shot on target in the whole game. And that was despite the home side submitting Ter Stegen’s goal to constant pressure for most of the 90 minutes.

Young Las Palmas star Alberto Moleiro slipping away from Barcelona - SPORT

Alberto Moreiro, the new star of UD Las Palmas, is drifting away from Barcelona, who have not made a renewed move for the player, as explained this Friday by the president of the club from the Canary Islands, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, to the programme ‘Què t’hi jugues’.

Negotiations to renew Iñaki Peña’s Barcelona contract are at a standstill - SPORT

Negotiations between Barcelona and Iñaki Peña are at a standstill. The goalkeeper from Alicante finishes his contract on the 30th of June and both parties have been in contact for months to extend his deal, but they still haven’t reached a definitive agreement, something that seemed close a few weeks ago, but hasn’t materialised yet.

Franck Kessie will not leave Barca in the summer - SPORT

Despite having played regularly and been a key player in his previous team, AC Milan, leading a project that ended with a Scudetto and unanimous recognition from the fans, Franck Kessie had to be patient. He has needed a lot of patience.