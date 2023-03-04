Explained: Why Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to wear black this weekend for Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to change kit this weekend and will wear a black jersey rather than his usual green top.

The Catalans host Valencia in La Liga on Sunday with Ter Stegen set to continue in goal for Xavi’s league leaders at the Camp Nou.

Ahead of the game, Ter Stegen has accepted an invitation to wear black and pay tribute to legendary Athletic goalkeeper José Ángel Iribar.

The stopper has celebrated his 80th birthday this week, and Athletic have invited goalkeepers across the world to mark the occasion in a very special way.

Shotstoppers in black as a tribute to #Iribar80!



Athletic Club invites goalkeepers in @LaLigaEN and all over the world to play in the legendary Jose Angel Iribar's trademark colour this weekend.#AthleticClub — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) March 1, 2023

Iribar played for Athletic for 18 seasons, making a record 614 appearances for the club, and always played in black during his career. Athletic have already received permission so both goalkeepers in a fixture can wear the same color this weekend.

Ter Stegen takes on Valencia in the midst of a superb season. The stopper has only conceded eight goals in 23 league games and faces Los Che fresh from keeping yet another clean sheet in midweek against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.