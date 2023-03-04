Andreas Christensen set to return for Barcelona against Valencia after injury

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has shaken off an ankle knock and is available to face Valencia on Sunday in La Liga.

Christensen missed the win over Real Madrid in midweek in the Copa del Rey but is in the squad for the visit of Los Che.

The Dane’s return will be a boost for Xavi as he’s become a key fixture in central defense alongside Ronald Araujo this season for the Catalans.

️ Xavi: "Andreas Christensen is available for tomorrow" pic.twitter.com/JPfhi88zQL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 4, 2023

Christensen has played his part in Barcelona having the best defense in Europe’s top five leagues so far in 2022-23 and Xavi will be hoping for another clean sheet on Sunday.

Xavi does have problems elsewhere in his squad, however. The manager is without Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, and Robert Lewandowski due to injury and Gavi is suspended.

The Barcelona boss is also banned from the touchline for the game and will be forced to watch the match from the stands.