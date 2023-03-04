WATCH: Lewandowski returns to Barcelona training after injury

Robert Lewandowski was spotted back in training at the Ciutat Esportiva on Saturday as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

The Poland international was ruled out of action this week after picking up the problem against Almeria and missed the trip to the Bernabeu for the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Lewandowski’s injury isn’t thought to be too serious, meaning he won’t be out for long, and he certainly seems to be closing in on a return to action.

a great way to start the day! pic.twitter.com/3DUaZAlJi4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 4, 2023

Xavi was asked about Lewandowski at his pre-match press conference but didn’t want to stay when he expected his top scorer back. He won’t play against Valencia on Sunday but may be in with a chance to face Athletic next weekend.

Our number recovering pic.twitter.com/JrRODSmsH7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 4, 2023

Barcelona have a rare free week after the game against Valencia. Xavi’s side then take on Athletic and Real Madrid in La Liga before domestic competition pauses for an international break.