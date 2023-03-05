The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Valencia to the Spotify Camp Nou for a very important La Liga game, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 38. Angel Alarcón, 39. Estanis Pedrola

Barça come into this one missing four starters as Pedri (hamstring), Robert Lewandowski (hamstring) and Ousmane Dembélé (thigh) are out due to injury while Gavi serves a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. The lack of numbers in attack means another call-up for youth academy stars Angel Alarcón and Estanis Pedrola, and there is good news as Andreas Christensen is available again after missing El Clásico through an ankle injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, Roberto; Raphinha, Ferran, Fati

The match kicks off at 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!