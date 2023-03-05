WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a very important La Liga match as Barcelona welcome Valencia looking to return to winning ways after last week’s loss to Almería. Barça have to protect their big lead at the top of the table and are favorites against a Valencia side fighting against relegations and missing many of their best players. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 24

Date/Time: Sunday, March 5, 2023, 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas

VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: Not Available (USA, Canada, India), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!