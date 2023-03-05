The squad to face Valencia - FC Barcelona

After the first leg of the Copa del Rey during the week, next up for Barça is a home LaLiga match against Valencia on Sunday (kickoff 4.15pm CET). Three more points will maintain the lead at the top, but Valencia are also in need of a win to add to their victory against Real Sociedad last time out in the league.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Valencia - FC Barcelona

This Sunday brings a home fixture against Valencia in La Liga. It's an early 4.15pm start local time and the global guide below shows what that means in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Xavi: 'Valencia a changed side under Baraja' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach looks ahead to Sunday's game against a struggling giant who he claims have improved since the recent change of manager

Xavi: The hour of truth has arrived, for us tomorrow is a final - SPORT

FC Barcelona have reached that point in the season when there is no time to celebrate victories or digest defeats. The hard-fought win at the Bernabeu is now a thing of the past and, after the league slip-up against Almería, the Blaugrana face Valencia at Spotify Camp Nou, considering the game a "final".

Xavi Hernandez: Barca are the hardest club in the world to coach - SPORT

Xavi Hernández did not mince his words in his pre-match press conference ahead of Barça's game against Valencia and responded to the criticism the team received from Madrid for their play in last Thursday's Copa del Rey Clasico.

Barcelona, alert to Chelsea summer sale possibility - SPORT

Chelsea FC owner Todd Boehly has spent more than 600 million euros on transfers since last summer. Now, he wants to change course and intends to sell all players on contracts of two years or less to balance the club's finances and Barça are keeping an eye on what happens.

Man City open doors to Bernardo Silva exit and set their price - SPORT

The main target to reinforce the current squad has a name, and a surname: Bernardo Silva. In fact, Barça have already tried to sign him during the last two transfer windows. In the summer, the operation was not possible because it depended directly on the departure of Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United, an option that did not come to fruition.