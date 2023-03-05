Caroline Graham Hansen scores brilliant hat-trick on return to action for Barcelona after injury

Caroline Graham Hansen made a brilliant comeback from injury on Sunday as Barcelona Femeni thrashed Villarreal 5-0.
The 27-year-old has been out since October with a thigh injury but needed just five minutes to get on the scoresheet after coming on as a substitute.
Barcelona were already leading 2-0 when Hansen came on and added the team’s third with a simply brilliant strike in the 70th minute.
The No.10 drifted in from the right, beat two players, played a one-two and then rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home.
Things got even better for the Barcelona forward when she scored another to make it 4-0 with a fine low shot across goal and into the far corner.
Hansen then put the icing on the cake by completing her hat-trick in the 90th minute after a great run to seal a 5-0 win for the league leaders.
Barca Femeni remain top of the table, five points clear of Real Madrid after 20 games played.
Welcome back, Caroline!
