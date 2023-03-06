Raphinha: The important thing is we keep on winning

Barcelona match-winner Raphinha said that winning was the most important thing after the Catalans ground out a 1-0 victory over Valencia on Sunday.

The Brazilian headed home the only goal of the game in the first half to hand Xavi’s side all three points at the Camp Nou.

It wasn’t the greatest performance from the Catalans, but Raphinha felt his team did well, particularly after losing Ronald Araujo in the second half.

“It was a difficult game and even more so after Araujo’s sending off. The important thing is that we keep on winning. We have three more points, which is important for the season,” he told Movisgtar. “I don’t see it as a disconnection. It’s difficult to play with one less player. We did what we needed to do, sit deeper, not concede a goal and we got the win. “He was the last man and it’s normal. The Valencia player was going off on his own and in my opinion it was a red card. Sometimes we have to do things for the good of the team.”

Barcelona have now won 20 of their 24 La Liga games this season and have still only conceded eight times in the Spanish top flight.