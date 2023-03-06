Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong taken off with hamstring discomfort against Valencia

Frenkie de Jong was hooked at half-time of Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Valencia on Sunday and replaced by Franck Kessie for the second half.

Xavi was asked about the Dutchman after the game and said he was taken off as a precaution due to some hamstring fatigue.

Barcelona will be hoping it’s nothing serious as Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski are already sidelined due to injury.

Xavi will also be without Ronald Araujo next time out in La Liga, with the defender set to serve a suspension after being sent off against Valencia.

Andreas Christensen’s fitness also seems to be in doubt. The Dane was back after an ankle injury against Valencia but did appear to be struggling late on.

The good news for Barcelona is that the team now have a week to recover before their next La Liga game away at Athletic.

There’s hope that Lewandowski could be back in time for the trip to San Mames, with the striker returning to training over the weekend after a hamstring strain.