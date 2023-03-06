FC Barcelona News: 6 March 2023; Xavi’s side go nine points clear at top of La Liga

Barcelona are nine points clear at the top of La Liga after beating Valencia | BBC Sport

Barcelona are nine points clear at the top of La Liga after beating Valencia 1-0, while Real Madrid dropped points again in a 0-0 draw at Real Betis.

Real Murcia 1-1 Barça Atlètic: Prestigious draw | FC Barcelona

Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side came from 1-0 down to earn a draw with Real Murica on Sunday. Alvaro Nunez grabbed the equaliser for the visitors in the second half.

Raphinha: We did what we needed to do and got the win | Sport

Raphinha says Barcelona did “what we needed to do” to beat Valencia on Sunday after scoring the winner for the Catalans against Los Che.

Madrid boss Ancelotti: Winning LaLiga is not impossible but very difficult | Sport

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says winning La Liga will be very difficult for his team after they slipped nine points behind Barcelona in the standings.

Suarez: Messi and I tod Neymar, ‘if you want to win everything, stay at Barcelona’ | Marca

Luis Suarez has revealed that he and Lionel Messi both spoke to Neymar and told him not to leave Barcelona before he made the move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Sergi Roberto fires La Liga title message after Valencia win | Football Espana

“You win league titles by winning these games. In Almería we couldn’t win, and it was important to win today” - was the message from Sergi Roberto after beating Valencia.