Rumors: Aymeric Laporte wants to leave Manchester City for Barcelona

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte reportedly wants to leave the Premier League side and fancies a move to Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Laporte fancies a change of scene after slipping down the pecking order at Pep Guardiola’s side.

Laporte has only started six Premier League games for the Citizens this season and is “seriously considering” a summer switch.

The defender has decided Barcelona is his “priority” and the club are already well aware of his intentions, apparently.

MD also reckon there has already been contact between Barca and Laporte’s camp about a possible move which will depend on City’s asking price and the Catalans’ financial situation.

Barcelona are thought to want to bring in a left-footed center-back this summer and had been linked with Inigo Martinez but have cooled their interest in the Athletic stopper.

This is not the first time that Laporte has been linked with a move to Barcelona, he was also rumored to be keen on a switch to the Camp Nou back in 2021 but ended up staying at City.